BRIEF-Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel in South Korea

May 9 Novelis Inc

* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea

* Novelis says JV, to be named Ulsan Aluminum will be formed by selling Kobe Steel 50 percent of interest in its Ulsan, South Korea facility for $315 million

* Novelis and Kobe Steel will jointly own and operate Ulsan facility, with each remaining responsible for its metal supply and commercial relationships

* Novelis says joint venture transaction is expected to close in september 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
