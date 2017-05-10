BRIEF-Novelis reports Q4 sales of $2.6 billion

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Novelis Inc:
* Novelis reports record fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 sales $2.6 billion
* Novelis Inc - excluding tax-effected special items in all periods, Novelis grew its Q4 fiscal 2017 net income 46 percent to $73 million
* Novelis Inc - qtrly net income attributable to common shareholder $47 million versus $29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit