BRIEF-Novelis reports Q4 sales of $2.6 billion

May 10 Novelis Inc:

* Novelis reports record fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 sales $2.6 billion

* Novelis Inc - excluding tax-effected special items in all periods, Novelis grew its Q4 fiscal 2017 net income 46 percent to $73 million

* Novelis Inc - qtrly net income attributable to common shareholder $47 million versus $29 million