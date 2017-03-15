版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Noventis secures $4 mln in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank

March 15 SVB Financial Group:

* Noventis secures $4m in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
