版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 00:11 BJT

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk launches Xultophy® 100/3.6 (insulin degludec and liraglutide injection) in U.S.

May 3 Novo Nordisk A/S :

* Launches Xultophy® 100/3.6 (insulin degludec and liraglutide injection) in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐