BRIEF-Novo Nordisk recalls cartridge holders in certain NovoPen Echo insulin delivery devices

1 分钟阅读
July 5 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk:
* Novo Nordisk recalls cartridge holders in certain NovoPen Echo insulin delivery devices due to potential health risks
* Says believes risk of experiencing high blood sugar when using a device with an affected cartridge holder is low
* Using a device with a cracked/broken cartridge holder may result in device delivering a reduced dose of insulin which could potentially lead to high blood sugar
* Received numerous complaints of damaged cartridge holders and has received some reports of adverse events to date
* Affected batches of NovoPen Echo were distributed between 8/1/2016 - 6/22/2017
* Has corrected problem related to cartridge holders and has determined no other component of the pen is affected
* Recall of insulin cartridge holders because they may crack or break if exposed to certain chemicals, like certain cleaning agents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: