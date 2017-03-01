版本:
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk replaces head of North America operations

March 1 Novo Nordisk

* Says Jakob Riis, executive vice president, head of North America operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc. has resigned from company

* Effective today, Doug Langa, senior vice president for market access, Novo Nordisk Inc., has been appointed senior vice president, head of North America operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
