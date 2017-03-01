BRIEF-Novo Nordisk replaces head of North America operations

Banks give European stocks stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
March 1 Novo Nordisk
* Says Jakob Riis, executive vice president, head of North America operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc. has resigned from company
* Effective today, Doug Langa, senior vice president for market access, Novo Nordisk Inc., has been appointed senior vice president, head of North America operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.