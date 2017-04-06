版本:
BRIEF-Novo Resources reports upsize of previously announced private placement to C$12 mln

April 6 Novo Resources Corp:

* Novo Resources announces upsize of previously announced private placement to c$12 million

* Novo Resources Corp - has increased size of previously announced private placement of units of company from c$8 million to C$12 million

* Novo Resources - under increased offering, company may issue up to 18.2 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
