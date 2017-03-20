版本:
BRIEF-Novocure receives MHLW approval for second generation optune in Japan

March 20 Novocure Ltd:

* Novocure Ltd - announced that Japanese Ministry Of Health, Labour And Welfare (MHLW) has approved second generation optune Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
