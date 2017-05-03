BRIEF-Now Inc posts Q1 loss of $0.21 per share

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 NOW Inc
* NOW Inc reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.15 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $631 million versus I/B/E/S view $605.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NOW Inc - anticipate continuing momentum from north america rig count additions, offset slightly by normal seasonal canadian break-up in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.