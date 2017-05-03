版本:
BRIEF-Now Inc posts Q1 loss of $0.21 per share

May 3 NOW Inc

* NOW Inc reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.15 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $631 million versus I/B/E/S view $605.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NOW Inc - anticipate continuing momentum from north america rig count additions, offset slightly by normal seasonal canadian break-up in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
