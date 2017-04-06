版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:03 BJT

BRIEF-Now Inc signs exclusive international distribution deal with Kimray Inc

April 6 Now Inc

* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc

* Now Inc -will distribute, service Kimray's industry leading line of regulators,control valves, glycol pumps, liquid level controls across eastern hemisphere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐