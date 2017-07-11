FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 小时前
BRIEF-NQ Exploration Inc announces reverse take-over, "spin-out" of Quebec mining assets
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 下午5点55分 / 21 小时前

BRIEF-NQ Exploration Inc announces reverse take-over, "spin-out" of Quebec mining assets

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - NQ Exploration Inc:

* Says announces reverse take-over, "spin-out" of Quebec mining assets in new company and proposed Carheil JV

* Says letters of intent provide that NQ will acquire AM and become a Colombian coals focused natural resources company

* Says ‍entered into LOI with AM Resources SAS for a reverse take-over of NQ​

* Says NQ to transfer all of Québec resource properties, including Carheil option, to new NQ, distribute shares of new NQ to NQ's shareholders

* Says AM agreement provides that upon completion of RTO, NQ's business will be of junior coal mining exploration company in Colombia

* Says under proposed spin-out, pursuant to an asset transfer agreement to be entered into between NQ and new NQ

* Says at closing of transactions, NQ's shareholders will become shareholders of a new Colombian based coal focused natural resources co

* Says LOI with Peak Mining Corp for acquisition of Crater Lake property by new public co created to spin-out NQ's Quebec based resource properties​

* Says NQ to use net proceeds from RTO private placement for working capital, to carry out business plan of developing Colombian coal project

* Says if RTO is successfully completed, it is expected that board of directors will include Jon Snelson, Adriana Rios Garcia, David Grondin

* Says in consideration for Quebec mining assests transfer, new NQ will issue to NQ 18.75 million new NQ common shares at a deemed price of $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

