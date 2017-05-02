版本:
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc posts Q1 loss per share $0.52

May 2 NRG Energy Inc

* NRG Energy Inc - reaffirming 2017 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before growth (FCFBG) guidance

* Q1 loss per share $0.52

* Qtrly total operating revenues $2.76 billion versus $3.23 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $3.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $13.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2qo6NZt) Further company coverage:
