BRIEF-NRG Energy qtrly operating revenue $2,819 million

Feb 28 NRG Energy Inc

* NRG Energy Inc - reaffirming 2017 adjusted ebitda, cash from operations and Fcfbg guidance

* Qtrly net loss $1,055 million versus net loss of $6,358 million last year

* NRG Energy Inc - recorded $1.2 billion non-cash asset and goodwill impairment charge in 2016

* NRG Energy Inc - qtrly operating revenue $2,819 million Source text: (bit.ly/2mzSqwn) Further company coverage: