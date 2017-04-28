版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六

BRIEF-NRG Energy says all 13 directors nominated by co elected at annual meeting

April 28 NRG Energy Inc

* NRG Energy Inc says all 13 directors nominated by company were elected and each received affirmative vote of majority of votes cast at Annual Meeting Source text (bit.ly/2qfpqyW) Further company coverage:
