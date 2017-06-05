BRIEF-NRG Metals to acquire Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project adjacent to Lithium Production

June 5 Nrg Metals Inc
* Nrg metals agreement to acquire the hombre muerto north
lithium project adjacent to lithium production
* Nrg metals inc - terms of acquisition are us $5.65
million in cash payments and 10 million nrg metals inc. Common
shares staged over a 54- month period
* Nrg metals inc - project is being acquired through
purchase option agreement from a private borate producer from
salta, argentina named jorge moreno
* Nrg metals-under schedule, on acceptance of ni 43-101
report by tsx, co to pay moreno us$100,000, 1 million shares,
moreno joins board of co's argentine unit
* Nrg metals-project subject to a 3% net production royalty,
of which 50% may be purchased for us$3.0 million within 3 yrs of
certain payment completion
