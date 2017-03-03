版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 4日 星期六 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-NTN Buzztime entered credit agreement amendment

March 4 Ntn Buzztime Inc

* NTN Buzztime - on Feb 28, 2017, entered into third amendment to loan and security agreement that co entered into with east west bank on april 14, 2015

* Date on which $2.0 million sublimit becomes $0 was extended from March 31, 2017 to june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐