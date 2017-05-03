版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-NTN Buzztime reports Q1 revenue $5.2 million

May 3 NTN Buzztime Inc

* NTN Buzztime, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $5.2 million versus $5.5 million

* NTN Buzztime Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
