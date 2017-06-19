版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 01:50 BJT

BRIEF- NTSB opens docket on Tesla 2016 crash

June 19 National Transportation Safety Board:

* NTSB opens docket on fatal 2016 highway crash involving a Tesla model S and a tractor-semitrailer truck near Williston, Florida Source text: bit.ly/2sIfRcp Further company coverage:
