版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as CFO

March 7 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer

* Says Lawrence will replace Ritch Wood, who will become chief executive officer of company as previously announced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐