BRIEF-Nuance announces proposed $350 mln offering of notes due 2025

March 13 Nuance Communications Inc:

* Nuance announces proposed $350 million offering of senior convertible notes due 2025

* Nuance Communications - nuance intends to use approximately $150 million of net proceeds from offering to repurchase shares of nuance's common stock

* Nuance Communications-to use remaining proceeds to repurchase, redeem, retire or otherwise repay all of outstanding 2.75% senior convertible debentures due 2031 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: