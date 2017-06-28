BRIEF-Nuance comments on malware incident

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Nuance Communications Inc
* Nuance comments on malware incident
* Nuance has engaged leading security experts to assist in responding to incident
* Indicated that on Tuesday, June 27, portions of its network were affected by a global malware incident
* "As soon as company became aware of situation, it took measures to contain incident and assess extent of impact on its network"
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada