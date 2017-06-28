版本:
BRIEF-Nuance comments on malware incident

June 28 Nuance Communications Inc

* Nuance comments on malware incident

* Nuance has engaged leading security experts to assist in responding to incident

* Indicated that on Tuesday, June 27, portions of its network were affected by a global malware incident

* "As soon as company became aware of situation, it took measures to contain incident and assess extent of impact on its network" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
