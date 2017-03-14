版本:
BRIEF-Nuance prices $350 mln offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes

March 13 Nuance Communications Inc:

* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
