中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Nucor acquires assets of Omega Joist

March 1 Nucor Corp

* Nucor Corp says acquired assets of omega joist, a subsidiary of Samuel, Son & Co., Ltd

* Nucor Corp - Omega Joist will operate as Vulcraft-Omega and will become part of Nucor's eleven other Joist and Deck production facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
