BRIEF-Nucor Corp expects Q1 results between $1.10 - $1.15 per diluted share

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 Nucor Corp
* Nucor Corp - expects Q1 results to be in range of $1.10 to $1.15 per diluted share
* Nucor CORP - expected improvement in earnings in Q1 of 2017 compared to Q4 of 2016 is primarily due to performance of our steel mills segment.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nucor Corp - profitability of steel products segment in Q1 of 2017 is expected to decrease compared to Q4 of 2016 due to typical seasonality
* Nucor Corp - expect increased profitability of raw materials segment in Q1 of 2017 as compared to Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.