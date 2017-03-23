版本:
BRIEF-Nucor Corp says CEO John Ferriola's total compensation for 2016 was $10.6 mln

March 23 Nucor Corp

* CEO John J. Ferriola's total compensation for 2016 was $10.6 million versus $8.9 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2naRP53) Further company coverage:
