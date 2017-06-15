BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr

June 15 Nucor Corp
* Nucor announces guidance for its second quarter earnings
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to
$1.05 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Nucor - expect decreased performance of our steel mills
segment, particularly of our sheet mills and bar mills, in q2 of
2017 compared to q1 of 2017
* Nucor corp says "imports continue to negatively impact
u.s. Steel industry"
* Nucor corp says q2 earnings guidance range is a decrease
compared to q1 of 2017 consolidated net earnings of $1.11 per
diluted share
* Performance of our downstream products segment is expected
to improve in q2 of 2017 as compared to q1 of 2017
* Our raw materials segment's performance is expected to
increase in q2 of 2017 as compared to q1 of 2017
* Nucor - market conditions for hot-rolled sheet products
have been "more challenging" than expected earlier in quarter
due to "aggressive competition"
* Nucor-Final determinations in cut-to-length plate trade
cases having positive impact as steel imports of subsidized
products have decreased in first 5 months of 2017 versus 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: