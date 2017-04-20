BRIEF-Nucor says estimates capital spending of about $550 million for 2017

April 20 Nucor Corp:
* "For 2017, we estimate capital spending of approximately
$550 million and depreciation and amortization of about $730
million" - Conf call
* While recent trade case decisions have begun to reduce
flood of dump, subsidized products from foreign producers,
imports continue to negatively impact U.S. steel industry
overall -Conf call
* "Certain countries continue to brazenly break and
circumvent our nation's trade laws" - Conf call
* "Earnings in the second quarter 2017 are expected to
increase compared to the first quarter" - Conf call
* "Our fabricated construction products order books indicate
that the nonresidential construction markets have regained
momentum in 2017"- Conf call
* We welcome an investigation into impact of imported steel
upon our national security, particularly given that many of
these steels are imported illegally, violating our trade laws -
Conf call
* "The amount of steel consumed per rig has doubled since
about 2013" - Conf call
* Rig counts are up, just about double. Steel consumed per
rig, up, just about double. That bodes well for steel
consumption in energy market - Conf call
