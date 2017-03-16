BRIEF-Numerex Corp files for non-timely 10-K

March 16 Numerex Corp

* Numerex Corp files for non-timely 10-K

* Numerex says delay in filing 10-K principally due to need to devote additional time & resources to renegotiating outstanding senior indebtedness

* Numerex says since early February 2017, management had been engaged in active negotiations to refinance the company's senior indebtedness

* Numerex says on March 14, 2017, despite its commitment, the potential lender informed management that it determined not to fund the loan

* Numerex - as of March 17, co will not be in compliance with some covenants in loan agreement, as amended, or as of December 31, 2016

* Numerex - Co's management in discussions with existing & potential financing sources to restructure its senior indebtedness, obtain alternative financing

* Numerex - will file the form 10-K as soon as practicable and within the 15 day extension period

* Numerex - Absent waiver of senior indebtedness before filing annual report, believes it will reclassify long-term debt as current liability as of Dec 31, 2016