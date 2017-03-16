BRIEF-Numerex Corp files for non-timely 10-K

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 Numerex Corp
* Numerex Corp files for non-timely 10-K
* Numerex says delay in filing 10-K principally due to need to devote additional time & resources to renegotiating outstanding senior indebtedness
* Numerex says since early February 2017, management had been engaged in active negotiations to refinance the company's senior indebtedness
* Numerex says on March 14, 2017, despite its commitment, the potential lender informed management that it determined not to fund the loan
* Numerex - as of March 17, co will not be in compliance with some covenants in loan agreement, as amended, or as of December 31, 2016
* Numerex - Co's management in discussions with existing & potential financing sources to restructure its senior indebtedness, obtain alternative financing
* Numerex - will file the form 10-K as soon as practicable and within the 15 day extension period
* Numerex - Absent waiver of senior indebtedness before filing annual report, believes it will reclassify long-term debt as current liability as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mxCp9X) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.