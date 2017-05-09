版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Numerex reports Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 9 Numerex Corp

* Numerex reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $16.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.3 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

