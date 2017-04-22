版本:
BRIEF-Nuri Telecom files notice of change and variation for its all-cash offer for Apivio Systems

April 21 Nuri Telecom Co Ltd:

* Nuri Telecom files notice of change and variation for its all-cash offer of $0.45 per Apivio share and secures lock-up agreements for 28 pct of Apivio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
