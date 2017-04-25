版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-NuStar Energy L.P. announces public offering of preferred units

April 25 NuStar Energy LP :

* NuStar Energy L.P. announces public offering of preferred units

* Says public offering priced at $25.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐