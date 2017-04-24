版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Nustar Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.49

April 24 Nustar Energy LP:

* Nustar Energy L.P. Reports earnings results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nustar Energy Lp - qtrly total revenues $487.4 million versus $405.7 million

* Q1 revenue view $457.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐