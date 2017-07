July 28 (Reuters) - Nustar Energy Lp

* Nustar energy L.P. reports earnings results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $435.5 million versus $437.8 million

* Nustar Energy LP says received approvals on three presidential permits to move LPGS and refined products across Mexico border