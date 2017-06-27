版本:
BRIEF-NuStar GP Holdings enters into fourth amendment to revolving credit agreement

June 27 NuStar GP Holdings LLC:

* On June 27, NuStar GP Holdings LLC entered into fourth amendment to revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Fourth amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement to June 27, 2018

* Fourth amendment increases borrowing capacity thereunder from $50 million to $60 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sNNFo6) Further company coverage:
