BRIEF-NuStar GP Holdings enters into fourth amendment to revolving credit agreement

BRIEF-Sky Solar announces progress in investigation of conduct of former CEO
June 27 NuStar GP Holdings LLC:
* On June 27, NuStar GP Holdings LLC entered into fourth amendment to revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Fourth amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement to June 27, 2018
* Fourth amendment increases borrowing capacity thereunder from $50 million to $60 million
* Minco Gold Corp - Ken Cai, will retain his role as chairman and CEO
MOSCOW, June 28 Russian largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday that it plans to complete the deal to acquire a 49 percent stake in India's Essar Oil in the "nearest future".