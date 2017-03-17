BRIEF-Nutanix says entered memorandum of understanding with Flextronics Telecom Systems

March 17 Nutanix Inc

* Nutanix inc - on march 13, 2017, nutanix, entered memorandum of understanding with flextronics telecom systems limited effective december 1, 2016

* Nutanix inc - mou shall continue in effect until parties execute a master services agreement replacing mou or either party terminates mou- sec filing

* Nutanix - pursuant to mou,flextronics to procure components, parts,raw material for, manufacture, assemble, test, inspect, configure,ship, products for co