BRIEF-Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC

May 22 Nutraceutical International Corp

* Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC

* Acquired by an affiliate of HGGC in a transaction valued at about $446 million, including debt to be refinanced

* Under terms of agreement, Nutraceutical stockholders will receive $41.80 in cash

* Agreement has been unanimously approved by Nutraceutical's board of directors

* Nutraceutical International Corp says company will undertake a 60-day "go-shop" period, commencing immediately

* There are no financing conditions associated with transaction