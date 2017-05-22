BRIEF-Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
May 22 Nutraceutical International Corp
* Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC
* Acquired by an affiliate of HGGC in a transaction valued at about $446 million, including debt to be refinanced
* Transaction valued at approximately $446 million
* Under terms of agreement, Nutraceutical stockholders will receive $41.80 in cash
* Agreement has been unanimously approved by Nutraceutical's board of directors
* Nutraceutical International Corp says company will undertake a 60-day "go-shop" period, commencing immediately
* There are no financing conditions associated with transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, June 24 The price that Itaú Unibanco Holding SA paid for a minority stake in Brazilian independent securities firm XP Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth rates" ahead, co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said on Saturday.