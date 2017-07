BRIEF-Nutrisystem Q2 earnings per share $0.80

July 26 (Reuters) - Nutrisystem Inc:

* Nutrisystem announces second quarter 2017 financial results, exceeding expectations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.80

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $684 million to $694 million

* Q2 revenue $194.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $180.8 million

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47

* Sees Q3 revenue $153 million to $158 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nutrisystem Inc - full year 2017 revenue is now expected to be in range of $684 to $694 million

* Nutrisystem Inc sees full year 2017 diluted income per common share between $1.84 and $1.94

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $660.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: