2017年 4月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Nuvectra amends deal with Aleva to modify payment schedule

April 4 Nuvectra Corp

* Nuvectra - effective March 30, co entered into amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics, S.A to amend development agreement between Aleva and co

* Nuvectra corp - under terms of amendment, Aleva and Nuvectra agreed to modify payment schedule and timing of certain payments - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
