BRIEF-Nuvectra reports Q1 loss per share $1.27

May 9 Nuvectra Corp

* Nuvectra™ reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.27

* Q1 revenue rose 144.4 percent to $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
