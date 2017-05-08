BRIEF-Nuverra Q1 loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc :
* Nuverra announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $39.2 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement