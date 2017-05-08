版本:
BRIEF-Nuverra Q1 loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations

May 8 Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc :

* Nuverra announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $39.2 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.18 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
