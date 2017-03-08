BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Q4 FFO per share C$17.90

March 7 Nuvista Energy Ltd

* Q4 FFO per share C$17.90

* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017

* expect 2017 capital expenditures to be at higher end of our existing capital spending guidance range of $260 - $300 million

* Says production for Q4 of 2016 was 24,716 BOE/D, an increase of 6%

* Q1 production is expected to be at or slightly below lower end of previous guidance range

* Sees annual 2017 production guidance is 28,000 - 31,000 BOE/D.

* Says achieved funds from operations of $40.7 million ($0.24/share, basic and diluted) for Q4 of 2016