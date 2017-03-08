BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.24

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Nuvista Energy Ltd:
* Q4 FFO per share C$0.24
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
* expect 2017 capital expenditures to be at higher end of our existing capital spending guidance range of $260 - $300 million
* Says production for Q4 of 2016 was 24,716 BOE/D, an increase of 6%
* Q1 production is expected to be at or slightly below lower end of previous guidance range
* Sees annual 2017 production guidance is 28,000 - 31,000 BOE/D.
* Says achieved funds from operations of $40.7 million ($0.24/share, basic and diluted) for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.