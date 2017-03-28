BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals enters into license agreement with Sayre Therapeutics

March 28 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ enters into pennsaid® 2 pct license agreement with Sayre Therapeutics Pvt Ltd. For India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - has received an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments and a double-digit royalty on net sales

* Says Nuvo will supply pennsaid 2 pct to sayre on an exclusive basis from its manufacturing facility in varennes, québec

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - agreement to distribute, market and sell pennsaid 2 pct in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal ( territory)

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to complete pennsaid 2 pct out-licensing agreements for other territories throughout 2017 and 2018