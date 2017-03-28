BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals enters into license agreement with Sayre Therapeutics

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ enters into pennsaid® 2 pct license agreement with Sayre Therapeutics Pvt Ltd. For India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - has received an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments and a double-digit royalty on net sales
* Says Nuvo will supply pennsaid 2 pct to sayre on an exclusive basis from its manufacturing facility in varennes, québec
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - agreement to distribute, market and sell pennsaid 2 pct in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal ( territory)
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to complete pennsaid 2 pct out-licensing agreements for other territories throughout 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.