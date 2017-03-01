BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals net income from cont ops $1.7 mln

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results
* Q4 revenue C$5.6 million versus C$7.7 million
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - total revenue for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $5.6 million compared to $7.7 million for three months ended December 31, 2015
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - net income from continuing operations $1.7 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 compared to $4.7 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2015
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc- company expects pennsaid 2% phase 3 trial to be completed and top-line results available in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.