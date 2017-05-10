版本:
2017年 5月 11日 星期四

BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 revenue of $7.0 million

May 10 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals total Q1 revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $7.0 million compared to $7.8 million for three months ended march 31, 2016

* Net income from continuing operations was $2.2 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 or $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
