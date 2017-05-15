BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals says European ankle sprain study with Pennsaid 2 pct failed to meet primary endpoint

May 15 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc announces topline results from
European ankle sprain study with Pennsaid 2 pct
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - trial had failed to meet its
primary endpoint
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - will continue to assess
opportunities available to pursue marketing authorizations for
Pennsaid 2 pct in Canada, Australia and E.U.
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - will be reviewing trial results in
with its scientific advisors and regulatory consultants to
determine what its next steps should be
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: