公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-NV Gold announces increase in private placement to 4.5 mln units at c$0.20 per unit

Feb 21 NV Gold Corp:

* NV Gold announces increase in private placement - now for up to cdn$900,000

* Private placement is an offering of up to 4.5 million units at c$0.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
