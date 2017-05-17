BRIEF-NV5 Global wins $10.5 mln in contracts in New York and New Jersey

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 NV5 Global Inc
* NV5 Global Inc - won $10.5 million in contracts for provision of infrastructure engineering services to public agencies in New York and New Jersey
* NV5 Global Inc - NV5 also won a new $1.3 million contract with New Jersey department of treasury
* NV5 Global - won new $1.35 million contract to provide federally funded infrastructure improvement services for Montauk highway in Suffolk County, New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood