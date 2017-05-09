版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Nvidia Q1 revenue from gpu business $1,562 million

May 9 Nvidia Corp:

* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million

* Q1 automotive revenue $140 million versus $113 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
