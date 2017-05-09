BRIEF-NVidia reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.85

May 9 NVidia Corp

* NVidia announces financial results for first quarter fiscal 2018

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.85

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 revenue $1.94 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NVidia Corp - qtrly GAAP gross margin 59.4 percent versus. 57.5 percent

* NVidia Corp- revenue is expected to be $1.95 billion, plus or minus two percent for Q2 of fiscal 2018

* NVidia Corp - for fiscal 2018, Nvidia intends to return $1.25 billion to shareholders through ongoing quarterly cash dividends and share repurchases

* Q1 non-GAAP gross margin percent 59.6 percent versus 58.6 percent

* NVidia Corp - Q2 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $55 million to $65 million

* NVidia- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins expected to be 58.4 percent and 58.6 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points for Q2 fiscal 2018

* Q2 revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NVidia corp- capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $55 million to $65 million for q2 of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: